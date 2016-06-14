FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rex Energy announces sale of Illinois Basin asset
June 14, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rex Energy announces sale of Illinois Basin asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp

* Rex Energy announces sale of Illinois Basin asset

* Rex Energy Corp is selling its entire interest in Basin and expects to receive proceeds at closing of approximately $40 mln

* Deal includes potential for additional proceeds of up to $10 mln over next three years based on commodity prices during that time frame

* Rex Energy Corp currently expects to maintain its borrowing base at $190 mln

* Included in sale are approximately 76,000 net acres in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
