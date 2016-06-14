FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SJW announces California Public Utilities Commission's decision on San Jose Water Co's 2016 general rate case
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SJW announces California Public Utilities Commission's decision on San Jose Water Co's 2016 general rate case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - SJW Corp

* Announces California Public Utilities Commission's decision on San Jose water company's 2016 general rate case

* Final decision authorizes rates designed to increase revenue about $25.1 million or 8.6 pct for 2016

* Rates and revenue for 2017 and 2018 will be determined based on forecasted change in consumer price index from preceding year

* 2016 rate increase became effective June 14

* Decision authorizes san jose water co to file to implement a "true-up" surcharge to recover difference between interim and final rates for 2016

* Decision authorized a capital improvement program of about$318 million for 2015, 2016, and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.