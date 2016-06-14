BRIEF-SJW announces California Public Utilities Commission's decision on San Jose Water Co's 2016 general rate case

June 14 (Reuters) - SJW Corp

* Announces California Public Utilities Commission's decision on San Jose water company's 2016 general rate case

* Final decision authorizes rates designed to increase revenue about $25.1 million or 8.6 pct for 2016

* Rates and revenue for 2017 and 2018 will be determined based on forecasted change in consumer price index from preceding year

* 2016 rate increase became effective June 14

* Decision authorizes san jose water co to file to implement a "true-up" surcharge to recover difference between interim and final rates for 2016

* Decision authorized a capital improvement program of about$318 million for 2015, 2016, and 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)