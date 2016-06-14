FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lauritz.com re-applies for listing; shares offered at 15 SEK each
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lauritz.com re-applies for listing; shares offered at 15 SEK each

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Lauritz.Com A/S

* Says has re-applied for listing of company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm on or around June 22.

* Says offer price has been set at 15 Swedish crowns ($1.81)per share.

* Says offering consists of up to 14,787,879 shares, of which Lauritz.com offers 4,666,667 newly issued shares.

* Says published new prospectus on Tuesday.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2834 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.