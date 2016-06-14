FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Neiman Marcus CEO on conf call- Q3 hurt by lower spending due to stock market volatility and upcoming elections
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Neiman Marcus CEO on conf call- Q3 hurt by lower spending due to stock market volatility and upcoming elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Neiman Marcus

* CEO on conf call- continue to experience lower sales in stores in areas patronised by international tourists

* Getting sense that Q3 performance hurt by economic uncertainty due to stock market volatility, upcoming presidential elections

* Q3 gross margin hurt by increased promotion costs on lower-than-expected revenue

* Working to reduce inventory by cancelling orders, returning goods where appropriate, negotiating with vendors

* Handbag business now less challenging than it was

* Experiencing less traffic in our stores

* CFO- Higher levels of credit card charge back in Q3 due to regulatory changes from Oct 2015 on retailers' liability for such losses

* CFO On Conf Call - Inventories up 2 percent at end of Q3, compared to up 5 percent at end of Q2

* CFO- Sales per square ft for trailing 12 months was $558, down $589 a year ago Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
