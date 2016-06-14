FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Montea and Built to Build develop building for NSK European Distribution Centre
June 14, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Montea and Built to Build develop building for NSK European Distribution Centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Montea CVA :

* Montea and Built to Build today announced signature of a lease agreement with NSK European Distribution centre

* On handover of building, Montea will acquire development, subject to usual conditional terms, for an estimated investment value of 15.4 million euros ($17.26 million), representing an initial yield of 6.50 pct

* New build-to-suit project is expected to be operational by Q3 of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1VXy3ab Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

