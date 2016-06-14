FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Whole Foods Market
June 14, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Whole Foods Market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Whole Foods Market

* Inspected multiple food manufacturing facility, Whole Foods Market North Atlantic Kitchen

* FDA says its inspection found "serious violations" of its current good manufacturing practice regulations for making, packing, or holding human food

* Acknowledge receipt of march 17, 2016 written response to FDA form-483 inspectional observations, issued to Whole Foods on Feb 26, 2016

* Violations cause food products manufactured at co's facility to be adulterated within the federal food, drug, and cosmetic act

* Do not consider response acceptable because of failure to provide documentation for review, which demonstrates corrective actions have been effectively implemented Source text (1.usa.gov/25W9mRQ) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

