June 14 (Reuters) - Omega Protein Corp

* Omega protein announces court denies wynnefield's motion for preliminary injunction

* Intends to move forward with its motion to dismiss wynnefield's complaint

* Omega protein corp says "will seek reimbursement of omega's attorneys' fees to fullest extent permitted by law"