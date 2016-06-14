FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics announces early repayment of debt
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 8:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MGC Diagnostics announces early repayment of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - MGC Diagnostics Corp

* MGC Diagnostics Corporation announces early repayment of debt

* Paid off remaining $2.5 million balance of its 5-year, $4.0 million term loan and has terminated its revolving credit facility with BMO Harris Bank

* Announced it has resolved pending litigation with Neurovirtual regarding a disputed distribution agreement

* Says in connection with settlement, MGC will record a pre-tax charge of $670,000 for quarter ended April 30, 2016

* Parties agreed to settle lawsuit for a one-time cash payment of $650,000 by MGC Diagnostics to Neurovirtual Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
