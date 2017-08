June 14 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc :

* Kindred Biosciences announces initiation of pilot field study of atopic dermatitis and other updates

* First stage of a pilot field study in sick or septic foals to assess safety and efficacy of anti-TNF has been completed

* Of five foals enrolled, all survived to day 7, primary endpoint of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: