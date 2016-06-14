BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals enters term sheet with Zaklady Farmaceutyczne

June 14 (Reuters) - Epirus Biopharmaceuticals:

* On June 13, 2016, entered into a binding term sheet with Zaklady Farmaceutyczne 'Polpharma' S.A.

* Will sell to Polpharma all outstanding shares of Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (Netherlands) in exchange for payment of $3.5 million in cash

* Says Polpharma will acquire ownership of Epirus Netherlands' proprietary CHOBC cell line platform

* Says Epirus will retain exclusive rights to develop BOW080 and BOW070

* Will continue to pursue restructuring efforts, including possible creation of separate co focused on rare disease biological product opportunities Source text - 1.usa.gov/1tpfYX7