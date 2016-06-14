FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals enters term sheet with Zaklady Farmaceutyczne
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epirus Biopharmaceuticals enters term sheet with Zaklady Farmaceutyczne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Epirus Biopharmaceuticals:

* On June 13, 2016, entered into a binding term sheet with Zaklady Farmaceutyczne 'Polpharma' S.A.

* Will sell to Polpharma all outstanding shares of Epirus Biopharmaceuticals (Netherlands) in exchange for payment of $3.5 million in cash

* Says Polpharma will acquire ownership of Epirus Netherlands' proprietary CHOBC cell line platform

* Says Epirus will retain exclusive rights to develop BOW080 and BOW070

* Will continue to pursue restructuring efforts, including possible creation of separate co focused on rare disease biological product opportunities Source text - 1.usa.gov/1tpfYX7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.