June 14 (Reuters) - Synergy Resources Corp

* On June 14, 2016, co entered into note purchase agreement with two institutional investors - SEC filing

* Synergy issued and sold to investors $80 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.00 pct senior unsecured notes due 2021 Source: (1.usa.gov/24Pa8u5 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)