BRIEF-S&P says Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, IL expansion project bond rating lowered to 'BBB'
June 14, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority, IL expansion project bond rating lowered to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* Metropolitan pier & exposition authority, il expansion project bond rating lowered to 'bbb' after state downgrade

* Negative outlook reflects the outlook on illinois

* Negative outlook reflects view illinois is particularly susceptible to any unanticipated economic stress or revenue underperformance

* Illinois' ability to maintain adequate debt-paying capacity is becoming increasingly challenged the longer political gridlock in springfield plays out Source text (bit.ly/1S4pAuT) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

