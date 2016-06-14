FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co says German supreme court grants Lilly appeal in Alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Eli lilly and co says german supreme court grants lilly appeal in alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit

* Eli lilly and co says german supreme court returned case to court of appeal ( dusseldorf ) for further proceedings

* Separate infringement proceeding and validity challenge with hexal ag will continue unaffected by this ruling

* Eli lilly and co says separate infringement proceeding and validity challenge with hexal ag will continue unaffected by this ruling

* German federal supreme court has granted appeal by eli lilly in case of eli lilly v. Actavis, vacating prior decision denying infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

