BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co says German supreme court grants Lilly appeal in Alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit

June 14 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Eli lilly and co says german supreme court grants lilly appeal in alimta vitamin regimen patent lawsuit

* Eli lilly and co says german supreme court returned case to court of appeal ( dusseldorf ) for further proceedings

* Separate infringement proceeding and validity challenge with hexal ag will continue unaffected by this ruling

* German federal supreme court has granted appeal by eli lilly in case of eli lilly v. Actavis, vacating prior decision denying infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)