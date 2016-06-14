BRIEF-Moody's says UK life insurers are adapting well to challenging landscape

June 14 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Despite radical changes, UK life insurers are adapting well to challenging landscape

* UK life industry is in a better position than a year ago despite radical changes to the retirement landscape following pension reforms

* Negative impact on insurers' credit fundamentals is expected to be relatively modest

* Term risk to the stability of the sector

* Insurers with sizeable in- house asset managers are well-positioned to benefit from the increasing shift to asset management

* More negatively expect regulatory and political headwinds to remain a feature for some years

* Views The Uk Opting To Leave The European Union (Brexit) As The Main Potential Short