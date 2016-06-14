FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says UK life insurers are adapting well to challenging landscape
June 14, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says UK life insurers are adapting well to challenging landscape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Despite radical changes, UK life insurers are adapting well to challenging landscape

* UK life industry is in a better position than a year ago despite radical changes to the retirement landscape following pension reforms

* Negative impact on insurers' credit fundamentals is expected to be relatively modest

* Term risk to the stability of the sector

* Insurers with sizeable in- house asset managers are well-positioned to benefit from the increasing shift to asset management

* More negatively expect regulatory and political headwinds to remain a feature for some years

* Views The Uk Opting To Leave The European Union (Brexit) As The Main Potential Short Source text : (bit.ly/21l8K1k) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

