June 15 (Reuters) - Jimmy Choo Plc :

* Trading statement

* Has made a good start to year and trading is in line with our expectations

* Made a good start to year and trading is in line with our expectations.

* Means we will see further deleveraging in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)