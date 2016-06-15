FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits and Polish subsidiaries exit continuation plan
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
June 15, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits and Polish subsidiaries exit continuation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries exit their continuation plan

* Group is therefore more than ever focusing on lasting profitable growth through the execution of the big 2018 plan as its main priority

* At a hearing held on June 14, the group subsidiaries involved thus asked the Dijon commercial court to ascertain their exit from their respective continuation plans

* Decision is expected at the end of June Source text: bit.ly/1Pt6T4h Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.