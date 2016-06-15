BRIEF-Medivir investigates possible corporate split

June 15 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Medivir investigates possible corporate split and separate listing of commercial operations

* Board of Directors has tasked the company management with reviewing the possibility of dividing the company’s operations into two independent companies and achieving a separate listing for the commercial pharmaceutical portfolio.

* Says objective is to highlight value of both commercial operations and pharmaceutical projects that make up research and development portfolio

* Carnegie Investment Bank and the law firm Vinge have been engaged as advisors for the process