a year ago
BRIEF-Alliance One International files for non-timely 10-K
June 14, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance One International files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc:

* Files For non-timely 10-K

* Sees total sales and other operating revenue $1.9 billion for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016, down 7.9 percent

* Gross profit is anticipated to have decreased by 7.5% to approximately $224 million in fiscal year 2016

* Anticipates reporting a gain of about $94 million in other operating income during Q4 of FY ended march 31, 2016

* Sees reporting operating income of about $188 million for FY ended march 31, 2016, a 92.3% increase over the prior year Source text - 1.usa.gov/1tphKrj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
