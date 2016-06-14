FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Stone Energy amends credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $360.0 mln - SEC filing
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stone Energy amends credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $360.0 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Entered into Amendment No. 3 to fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of June 24, 2014

* Amendment amends credit agreement to increase borrowing base to $360.0 million from $300 million - SEC filing

* Repaid $56.8 million in borrowings under credit agreement

* Following payment, company has cash on hand of about $185 million

* Company continues to assess various strategic alternatives to address its liquidity and capital structure Source: (1.usa.gov/1S4tuEj ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
