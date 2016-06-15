FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Galapagos gives R&D update
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galapagos gives R&D update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* C1 corrector GLPG2222 for cystic fibrosis (CF) and GLPG1972 in osteoarthritis well-tolerated and no emerging safety signals observed in healthy volunteers

* GLPG2222, the first early binding (C1) corrector, passed the safety hurdle in phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers

* GLPG1972 strongly reduces OA cartilage breakdown biomarker within two weeks

* New pre-clinical candidates GLPG2938 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and GLPG2534 for atopic dermatitis

* Building pipeline with the aim to initiate one phase 3 program every two years and three clinical proofs-of-concept per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.