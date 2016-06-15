FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust exec Dutton to step down
June 15, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust exec Dutton to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Dutton will step down from Daily Mail and General Trust, not move to Zoopla)

June 15 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :

* David Dutton, executive director, will step down from DMGT board and board of Zoopla Property Group Plc with effect from June 30, 2016

* Dutton will take up an advisory role for 12 months

* Suresh Kavan, who is currently CEO of DMGT B2B, which includes DMG information, DMG Events and RMS, is appointed to DMGT board with effect from July 1, 2016

* Kevin Beatty will be appointed to board of Zoopla Property Group Plc, as one of two DMGT nominated directors, with effect from July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
