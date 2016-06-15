FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hyperion buys assets for 17.2 mln zlotys gross
June 15, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hyperion buys assets for 17.2 mln zlotys gross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Hyperion SA

* Buys telecommunication infrastructure for 17.2 million zlotys ($4.4 million) gross

* Signs deal with Powszechna Agencja Internet to acquire telecommunication lines

* The purchased assets serve more than 17,000 subscribers with an average ARPU of more than 30 zlotys per month

* Plans to finance purchase through capital increase via issuing 3.5 million shares at 4 zloty per share

* Estimates that use of acquired telecommunication assets will generate EBITDA of over 4 million zlotys per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

