#Healthcare
June 15, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sobi says wins FDA approval for higher strength of Orfadin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB (Sobi)

* Says Orfadin 20 mg capsule approved in the United States

* Says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a higher strength 20 mg capsule of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)

* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants and children. It is progressive and may result in liver and kidney complications and can be fatal if untreated. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

