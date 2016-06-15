BRIEF-Sobi says wins FDA approval for higher strength of Orfadin

June 15 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Publ AB (Sobi)

* Says Orfadin 20 mg capsule approved in the United States

* Says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a higher strength 20 mg capsule of Orfadin (nitisinone) for the treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinaemia type-1 (HT-1)

* Says HT-1 is a rare genetic disease that affects infants and children. It is progressive and may result in liver and kidney complications and can be fatal if untreated. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)