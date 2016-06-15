FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tencent nearing more than $9 bln deal to buy Supercell- WSJ
June 15, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tencent nearing more than $9 bln deal to buy Supercell- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - WSJ:

* Tencent Holdings Ltd. is nearing a more than $9 bln deal to buy supercell Oy, according to people familiar with the situation - WSJ

* Tencent deal to buy majority stake in Supercell Oy from Softbank could be announced as early as next week - WSJ

* Tencent in talks with financial investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group, to join purchase of Supercell As Co-Investors -WSJ, citing sources Source text (on.wsj.com/1XpAuDD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

