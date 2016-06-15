FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co plans to raise up to 500 bln Yen through subordinated loans this fiscal year - Nikkei
June 15, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co plans to raise up to 500 bln Yen through subordinated loans this fiscal year - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) -

* Mitsui & Co Ltd plans to raise up to 500 billion yen ($4.72 billion) through subordinated loans this fiscal year - Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co Ltd plans to raise another 150 billion yen through loans or bonds depending on demand, reducing the ratio to an estimated 0.88 - Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co Ltd said it received 350 billion yen subordinated loan from a syndicate including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp - Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co Ltd can repay part of the loan or all of it after seven years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/28EYTZP) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

