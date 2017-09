June 15 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* As of June 16 Ipsen will list 300 million euro ($336.87 million) bond due 2023 on Euronext Paris

* Bond issue price: 99.365 pct

* Interest rate: 1.875 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros)