BRIEF-Coca-Cola to refranchise territory to Coca-Cola Bottling Co consolidated

June 15 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :

* Coca-Cola Company to refranchise territory to Coca-Cola Bottling Co consolidated

* Expects to refranchise most of Memphis, Tenn., market unit to charlotte, N.C.-based consolidated

* Cola - signed LOI for a small territory owned by coca-cola company that is centered on Louisa, KY., with operations that span into West Virginia.

* Number of facilities and territories in southeast will be exchanged under letters of intent

* Cola co - financial terms are not being disclosed.

* Agreements are part of a plan to refranchise all of coca-cola company’s North American territories by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)