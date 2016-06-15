FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics and Kalvista pharmaceuticals enter into share purchase agreement
June 15, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carbylan Therapeutics and Kalvista pharmaceuticals enter into share purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Carbylan Therapeutics Inc :

* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Enter into share purchase agreement

* Carbylan Therapeutics says have entered into share purchase agreement pursuant to which shareholders of Kalvista will become majority owners of co

* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says agreement if approved, Carbylan will be renamed Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Carbylan Therapeutics Inc says upon closing of transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their respective positions at combined company

* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, executive officers of Kalvista will assume their respective positions at combined company, and executive officers of Carbylan will resign

* Carbylan therapeutics inc says Kalvista shareholders will receive newly issued shares of common stock of Carbylan in connection with transaction

* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, existing Kalvista equityholders are expected to own approximately 81% of combined company

* Carbylan therapeutics inc says upon closing of transaction, Carbylan stockholders are expected to own approximately 19% of combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

