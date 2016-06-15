FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordex Explosives says board to support change of control and go private transaction with EPC
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordex Explosives says board to support change of control and go private transaction with EPC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Nordex Explosives Ltd

* Entered into a binding letter of intent with societe anonyme d‘explosifs et de produits chimiques

* Nordex explosives ltd says board of directors has agreed to support a change of control transaction and a going private transaction with epc

* Proceeds of change of control transaction will be used for debt repayment and for working capital

* Nordex will issue a total of 41.4 million common shares of corporation at price of $0.12 per share for gross proceeds of about $5 million

* Corporation will continue to hold a leasing facility and a revolving credit facility advanced by RBC

* Nordex explosives ltd says upon completion of change of control transaction epc will, directly or indirectly, hold 67% of outstanding common shares

* All of current holders of common shares other than epc would receive $0.15 per share and epc would become sole shareholder of nordex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.