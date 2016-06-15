FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch places Microsoft's 'AA+' on Watch Negative after LinkedIn deal announcement
June 15, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch places Microsoft's 'AA+' on Watch Negative after LinkedIn deal announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Places Microsoft’s ‘AA+’ on watch negative following LinkedIn acquisition announcement

* Expects acquisition of LinkedIn will accelerate top line growth through at least intermediate term

* Rating watch negative reflects expectation for structurally higher leverage, given Microsoft’s intention to fund deal primarily with new debt

* Sees supplemental adjusted net leverage to approach 1.5x, pro forma for deal, expectations Microsoft will continue borrowing to fund returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
