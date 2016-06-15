BRIEF-J C Penney CEO at Piper Jaffray Conf - customers limiting discretionary spending due to uncertainty in broad macroeconomy

June 15 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* CEO at Piper Jaffray Conf - customers limiting discretionary spending due to uncertainty in broad macroeconomy

* CEO at Piper Jaffray Conf - Memorial Day weekend was positive, feel good about where we are

* CEO at Piper Jaffray Conf - “we are not going to repeat mistakes of the past”

* CEO at Piper Jaffray Conf - ready to roll out a new mobile app, “that’s something we desperately need”

* CEO at Piper Jaffray Conf - will have buy online, pick up in store same day rolled out in all stores by end of august

* CEO - “there’s a major comeptitor out there that’s donating share (of appliance market), we’ll be in a good position to pick a lot of that”

* CEO - a third of customers who purchased appliances are new customers for co