BRIEF-UK's CMA publishes initial submission from ICE on Trayport deal

June 15 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA

* Intercontinental Exchange makes initial submission to CMA

* ICE’s rationale for Trayport acquisition, future plans for Trayport are entirely inconsistent with theory of harm

* ICE submission mentions it is possible to identify a number of core market features

* Submission mentions identifying core market features enough to rule out having ability, incentive to pursue a foreclosure strategy using Trayport

* ICE's submission mentions "there is no horizontal competition between ICE and Trayport"