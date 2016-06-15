FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK's CMA publishes initial submission from ICE on Trayport deal
June 15, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA publishes initial submission from ICE on Trayport deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - UK’s CMA

* Intercontinental Exchange makes initial submission to CMA

* ICE’s rationale for Trayport acquisition, future plans for Trayport are entirely inconsistent with theory of harm

* ICE submission mentions it is possible to identify a number of core market features

* Submission mentions identifying core market features enough to rule out having ability, incentive to pursue a foreclosure strategy using Trayport

* ICE's submission mentions "there is no horizontal competition between ICE and Trayport" Source text: bit.ly/1PtT0Ty Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
