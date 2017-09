June 15 (Reuters) - Dexia SA :

* Appointment Véronique Hugues appointed Chief Financial Officer of Dexia

* Board of Directors of Dexia SA and Dexia Crédit Local S.A. took note of the resignation of Pierre Vergnes as a director, effective 30 June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)