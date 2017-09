June 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s

* Increase in ridesharing drives demand for new auto insurance coverage

* Rapid growth of ridesharing services will benefit personal auto insurers with flexibility to offer hybrid products that meet ridesharing drivers’ specific needs

* With the expansion of Uber, Lyft, Didi Chuxing and others, global regulators have recognized an insurance gap in regard to ridesharing Source text for Eikon: