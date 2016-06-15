FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qliro Group sells Tretti
June 15, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qliro Group sells Tretti

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Publ Ab

* Qliro Group has entered into an agreement to sell the subsidiary Tretti AB to WhiteAway for a total cash consideration of SEK 250 million, corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately SEK 180 million

* Says online white goods retailer Tretti will remain a partner of Qliro Financial Services and CDON Marketplace after the transaction

* WhiteAway will become a partner of Qliro Financial Services regarding payment solution services for its online store in Sweden and join CDON Marketplace as a new merchant

* In 2015, Tretti generated an EBITDA of SEK 4.4 million

* The transaction is subject to approval from the Swedish Competition Authority and is expected to be completed during the third quarter 2016

* Says transaction is expected to lead to a result impact of approximately SEK -105 million which will be reported as an item under Discontinued operations in the second quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

