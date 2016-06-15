FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing says disposition by Windstream of half of retained stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Communications Sales & Leasing Inc ;

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc announces disposition by Windstream of half of retained stake

* Windstream Holdings Inc disposed of 14.7 million shares of common stock, par value $0.0001

* Searchlight, as lead private investor of 10 million shares, was offered by CS&L right to designate one member to CS&L’s board

* Designation right will terminate if Searchlight’s ownership drops below 5 pct prior to June 15, 2019 and or below 8% thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

