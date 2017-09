June 15 (Reuters) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :

* Sinclair enters into long-term affiliation agreements with NBC

* Entered into agreements with NBC Television Network for renewal of NBC affiliations in five Sinclair markets that expired Dec 31 , 2015

* NBC affiliations also renewed in 4 markets by licensees of stations co provides sales,other services to, under joint sales agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)