June 15 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* Molly Gabel has been promoted to managing director, associate general counsel of labor and employment

* Troy Kaser will lead airline’s e-commerce organization as managing director of e-commerce

* Justin Neff has been named managing director of supply chain management