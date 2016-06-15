FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alliance says Brand Loyalty Group and its units entered into amendment agreement
June 15, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alliance says Brand Loyalty Group and its units entered into amendment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Alliance Data Systems Corp

* On June 9, 2016, Brand Loyalty Group B.V., in which co holds 80 pct interest, certain units entered into amendment agreement

* Agreement provides for committed revolving line of credit of EUR62.5 million, uncommitted revolving line of credit of EUR62.5 million

* Brandloyalty credit agreement provides for term loan facility A-1 of EUR90 million and a term loan facility A-2 of EUR100 million

* Credit agreement scheduled to mature on June 10, 2020 - SEC filing Source: (1.usa.gov/23bZpKU ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
