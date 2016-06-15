FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Estee Lauder approves initiatives to exit certain businesses in select markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* Approved initiatives in June 2016 to exit certain businesses in select markets and channels of distribution

* Initiatives to result in expected sales returns and inventory write-offs - SEC filing

* Since May 24, 2016 and through June 14, 2016, company approved certain initiatives under leading beauty forward

* Initiatives are related to optimization of select corporate functions

* Actions are expected to result in restructuring charges related to employee-related costs, contract terminations and other exit costs

* Expects to record restructuring and other charges of approximately $100.2 million (before tax) in connection with initiatives Source: (1.usa.gov/1XXKWmz ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

