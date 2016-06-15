FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises enters agreement for $210 mln strategic investment
June 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises enters agreement for $210 mln strategic investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

* Says entered into an agreement for a $210 million strategic investment from Ping An ZQ China Growth Opportunity Limited

* Plan to use proceeds for repurchasing common stock throughout remainder of year and investing in our China operations

* Expect this investment will be accretive for Nu Skin shareholders

* Nu Skin Enterprises says currently anticipate delivering Q2 revenue at high end of, or slightly above, previous guidance of $560 to $580 million

* Ping An ZQ China Growth Ltd purchasing $210 million in principal amount of 4.75 percent, four-year convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
