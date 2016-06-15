FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sonus Networks, BofA entered into second amendment to credit agreement on June 13 - SEC filing
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonus Networks, BofA entered into second amendment to credit agreement on June 13 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Sonus Networks Inc

* On June 13, 2016, co and Bank Of America entered into second amendment to credit agreement, dated June 26, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amendment of credit agreement increases commitments from $15 million to $20 million

* Certain terms of credit agreement have been amended by second amendment, including an extension of the maturity date to June 30, 2017

* Certain terms of credit agreement have been amended, including reduction of aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents from $85 million to $50 million Source: (1.usa.gov/1S5XUG3 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.