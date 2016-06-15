FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PHH amends purchase facility for early funding with Fannie Mae
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 9:12 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PHH amends purchase facility for early funding with Fannie Mae

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - PHH Corp:

* On June 13, 2016, PHH Mortgage Corp amended and restated its committed purchase facility for early funding with Fannie Mae

* Committed funding letter agreement commits Fannie Mae to accept sale and delivery of, and to purchase, mortgage loans and pools of mortgage loans from PHH Mortgage

* Committed funding letter agreement to terminate on December 13, 2016, subject to Fannie Mae’s and phh mortgage’s early termination rights

* Commitment to purchase mortgage loans or pools of mortgage loans pending at any time was reduced to aggregate principal balance of $300 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XXQhu8) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.