BRIEF-Corium International says initiated reduction in workforce
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corium International says initiated reduction in workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Corium International Inc :

* On June 14, 2016, co approved and initiated a reduction in its workforce of employees and contractors - SEC filing

* Reduction affects about 17% of co’s total workforce, and includes locations in San Francisco bay area, western Michigan

* Expects reduction in workforce to be substantially completed by the end of June 2016, fully completed by the end of DEC 2016

* Estimates reductions will result in charges of about $0.3 million and require cash expenditures totaling about $0.5 million Source text - (1.usa.gov/1VZXo3p) Further company coverage:

