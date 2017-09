June 15 (Reuters) - Brown-forman Corp :

* CEO Paul Varga’s FY 2016 total compensation was $9.6 million versus $11 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO Jane Morreau's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.02 million versus $3 million in FY 2015