June 15 (Reuters) - Northern Shield Resources Inc

* Grants stock options

* Granted options to acquire a total of 6.9 million shares pursuant to its shareholder approved stock option plan

* Each option entitles holder to acquire one share for $0.16 per share for a period ending June 10, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)