FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
June 16, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV

* ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio

* Will acquire all outstanding shares of HMI in a cash transaction valued at about TWD 100 billion (approximately eur 2.75 billion)

* Deal will entitle each HMI shareholder to receive TWD 1,410 per share in cash

* Transaction which was unanimously approved by boards of directors gives HMI shareholders TWD 1,410 per share in cash

* Expects to finance acquisition of HMI with about EUR 1.5 billion of debt, approximately EUR 500 million of ASML equity to be purchased by HEC

* Excluding non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments, the transaction is expected to be accretive to ASML'S EPS immediately Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.