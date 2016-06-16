FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charles Stanley revenue falls
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 6:30 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Charles Stanley revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group Plc :

* FY reported revenue of £141.6 million (2015: £149.7 million)

* Capital adequacy ratio significantly strengthened to 151% (2015: 107%)

* Total dividend maintained at 5 pence per share

* Adjusted profit before tax from our core business holding up well at £4.2 million compared with £4.4 million last year

* I think it is fair to suggest a similar degree of gentle optimism for financial year ending 31 march 2017 - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

