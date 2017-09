June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Sony recalls Vaio laptop computer battery packs due to burn and fire hazards

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says recall involves about 1,700 units

* Recall involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs installed in 18 models of Sony’s Vaio series laptop computers

* No incidents or injuries were reported Source text for Eikon: