a year ago
BRIEF-Fagron launches 88.2 million euro capital increase
June 16, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fagron launches 88.2 million euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Fagron NV :

* Capital increase with preferential subscription rights of maximum 88,265,360.40 euros ($99.54 million) through issuance of maximum 17,105,690 new shares at an issue price of 5.16 euros per share

* Ratio: 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights

* Rights subscription period: June 17 until and including July 1

* Subscription commitments by WPEF VI Holdco III BE B.V., Alychlo NV, Carmignac Portfolio SICAV and Carmignac Gestion S.A., Midlin N.V. and Bart Versluys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

